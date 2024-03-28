NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Given Buy Rating at DA Davidson

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 57.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of NCR Voyix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NCR Voyix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Shares of VYX stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $12.69. 414,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52. NCR Voyix has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $19.01.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.92). NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a positive return on equity of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NCR Voyix will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

