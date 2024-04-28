Critical Contrast: Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) and United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) and Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

United Community Banks has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Financial has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Community Banks and Peoples Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Community Banks $1.31 billion 2.36 $187.54 million $1.54 16.87 Peoples Financial $39.52 million 1.90 $9.17 million $1.92 8.38

Dividends

United Community Banks has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial. Peoples Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Community Banks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

United Community Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Peoples Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. United Community Banks pays out 59.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Financial pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Community Banks has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. United Community Banks is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares United Community Banks and Peoples Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Community Banks 13.62% 8.02% 0.93% Peoples Financial 23.19% 13.93% 1.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.3% of United Community Banks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of Peoples Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of United Community Banks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Peoples Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for United Community Banks and Peoples Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Community Banks 0 3 2 0 2.40 Peoples Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Community Banks presently has a consensus price target of $30.60, suggesting a potential upside of 17.78%. Given United Community Banks’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe United Community Banks is more favorable than Peoples Financial.

Summary

United Community Banks beats Peoples Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts. The company also offers lending services, including real estate, consumer, and commercial loans, to individuals, small businesses, mid-sized commercial businesses, and non-profit organizations, as well as secured and unsecured, and mortgage loans. In addition, it originates loans partially guaranteed by the SBA and USDA loan programs. Further, the company provides wealth management services comprising financial planning, customized portfolio management, and investment advice; trust services to manage fiduciary assets; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products, including life insurance, long-term care insurance, and tax-deferred annuities, as well as invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the U.S. treasury, the U.S. agency, and municipal obligations. Additionally, it offers reinsurance on a property insurance contract; insurance agency services; treasury management; credit cards; payment and commerce solution, equipment finance, investment advisory, and other related financial services; brokerage services; and payment processing, merchant, wire transfer, private banking, and other related financial services. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia.

About Peoples Financial

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). It offers business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and installment loans; and personal trust, agencies, and estate services, including living and testamentary trusts, executorships, guardianships, and conservatorships. In addition, the company provides self-directed IRAs; and escrow management, stock transfer, and bond paying agency accounts to corporate customers. Further, it offers other services consisting of safe deposit box rental, wire transfer, night drop facilities, collection, cash management, and Internet banking services. the company provides services to customers of various industries, such as seafood, retail, hospitality, hotel/motel, gaming, and construction. Peoples Financial Corporation was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Biloxi, Mississippi.

