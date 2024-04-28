Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Taboola.com from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

In other news, CTO Lior Golan sold 23,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $112,805.46. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $12,370,114.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 55,325 shares of company stock valued at $269,318 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 38.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,069,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 297,411 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Taboola.com by 8.0% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in Taboola.com by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $4.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.37. Taboola.com has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.96 million. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. Taboola.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taboola.com will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

