Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Raised to $142.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.05.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $125.23 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $134.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.49 and its 200 day moving average is $122.43. The company has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. CWM LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 706,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,516,000 after acquiring an additional 127,867 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

