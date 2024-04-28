Cirata plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

Cirata plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days.

Cirata Stock Performance

Shares of WANSF stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Cirata has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79.

About Cirata

Cirata plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides Data Migrator, an automated solution that moves on-premises HDFS data, Hive metadata, local filesystem, or cloud data sources to any cloud or on-premises environment; and Data Migrator for Hadoop, a cloud migration solution that automates the seamless transfer of HDFS data and Hive metadata to the cloud.

