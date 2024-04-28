Cirata plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

Cirata plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days.
Cirata Stock Performance
Shares of WANSF stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Cirata has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79.
About Cirata
