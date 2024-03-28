StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading 6.3% Higher

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.83 and last traded at $16.82. Approximately 833,132 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,159,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

STNE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in StoneCo by 149.6% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 145,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 86,924 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in StoneCo by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,969,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,463 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,234,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after acquiring an additional 628,698 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in StoneCo by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the second quarter worth about $21,882,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

