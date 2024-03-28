Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 678,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 1,516,187 shares.The stock last traded at $11.78 and had previously closed at $11.81.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.
