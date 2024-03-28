Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 678,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 1,516,187 shares.The stock last traded at $11.78 and had previously closed at $11.81.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 143.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 74.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 69.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

