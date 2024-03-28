Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Stock Performance

CHPS traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $33.10. 396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503. Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.71 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.08.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

