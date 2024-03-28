CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Down 1.2%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $67.52 and last traded at $69.31. Approximately 597,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,949,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 1.79.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,057,615.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,410 shares of company stock worth $9,234,677. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.