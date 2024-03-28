Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Short Interest Up 110.0% in March

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 110.0% from the February 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BWBBP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.50. 2,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,524. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67.

Bridgewater Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.3672 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

