Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Short Interest Update

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,160,000 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the February 29th total of 38,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $2,015,198.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,603,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,354,054.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $13,749,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,404,157.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $2,015,198.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,354,054.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,120,568 shares of company stock worth $64,473,782 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $917,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Celsius by 761.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 190,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,612,000 after buying an additional 167,977 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Celsius by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 16,841 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in Celsius by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 58,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 38,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $1,812,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,346,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998,306. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.87. Celsius has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.77 million. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

