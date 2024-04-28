Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 2,033 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,718 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,356,000 after buying an additional 2,711,916 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,186,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,616 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 40,170,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,155,000 after purchasing an additional 965,155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $48.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.07. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $50.36.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

