Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.17.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO traded up $8.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.90. 1,599,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,605. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $274.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

