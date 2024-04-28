Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,828 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,572,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,983,000 after buying an additional 121,364 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,597,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,696,000 after purchasing an additional 199,531 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,357,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,364,000 after purchasing an additional 366,559 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 13.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,792,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,556,000 after purchasing an additional 573,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.32. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

