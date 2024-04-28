Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 646 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Delta Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,787,000 after purchasing an additional 881,215 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 8.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,807,000 after buying an additional 428,737 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1,750.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 428,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,538,000 after buying an additional 405,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 42.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,630,000 after buying an additional 309,123 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 35.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,179,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,827,000 after buying an additional 308,683 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $462.60.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $415.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $423.79 and its 200 day moving average is $417.74. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

