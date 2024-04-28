Dohj LLC Makes New $5.43 Million Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Dohj LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 57,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,432,000. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.6% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

MBB stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,052,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,366. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.21. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $95.70.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2827 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

