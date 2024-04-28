Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 174,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 30,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.8% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.58.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,621,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,358. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.33.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

