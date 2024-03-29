Austin Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Austin Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 579,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,179 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 3.5% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $27,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 388,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Asset Planning Corporation lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 311,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 252,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.32. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.