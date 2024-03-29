Austin Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Austin Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 579,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,179 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 3.5% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $27,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 388,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Asset Planning Corporation lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 311,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 252,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of VEA stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.32. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $50.36.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile
The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
