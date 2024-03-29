Austin Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Austin Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 579,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,179 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 3.5% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $27,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA opened at $50.16 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.32.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

