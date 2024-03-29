National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Stake Lowered by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned about 0.29% of National Presto Industries worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NPK. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in National Presto Industries by 74.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 695.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in National Presto Industries in the first quarter worth $86,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Presto Industries during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in National Presto Industries during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

NPK stock opened at $83.80 on Friday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.83 and a twelve month high of $84.29. The company has a market cap of $596.66 million, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.55.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $98.42 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.58%.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

