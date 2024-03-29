Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a growth of 401.3% from the February 29th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

GUG stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $15.06.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1188 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 15,830 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 38,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 15,741 shares during the last quarter.

