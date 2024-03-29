Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a growth of 401.3% from the February 29th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
GUG stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $15.06.
Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1188 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund
