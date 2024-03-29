Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Trading Down 3.9%

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $415.94 and last traded at $418.61. Approximately 50,837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 82,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $435.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CABO shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cable One from $1,110.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cable One from $550.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $643.60.

Cable One Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $479.74 and a 200 day moving average of $541.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $10.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.86 by ($2.20). Cable One had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $411.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.66 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 43.36 EPS for the current year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $93,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,489,000 after buying an additional 87,503 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,195,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 155,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,484,000 after buying an additional 30,831 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 52,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,299,000 after buying an additional 28,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 268,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,447,000 after buying an additional 27,635 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Further Reading

