LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading Up 5.8%

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) was up 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.93 and last traded at $6.93. Approximately 1,427 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 27,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.
LiveWire Group Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64.
LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.09 million during the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 288.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.28%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveWire Group
About LiveWire Group
LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.
