LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading Up 5.8%

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) was up 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.93 and last traded at $6.93. Approximately 1,427 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 27,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.09 million during the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 288.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVWR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in LiveWire Group in the second quarter valued at $5,112,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in LiveWire Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,549,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in LiveWire Group by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 52,109 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LiveWire Group by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 53,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

