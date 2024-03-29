Francis Financial Inc. Sells 2,496 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Francis Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 455,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,978,000 after buying an additional 14,170 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $17,943,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 65,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,829,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VTES opened at $100.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.26. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.00 and a 52-week high of $101.95.
Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.
