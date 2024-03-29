Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Director Charles S. Leykum Sells 132,000 Shares

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) Director Charles S. Leykum sold 132,000 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,462,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,562,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,466,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Performance

RNGR opened at $11.29 on Friday. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The firm has a market cap of $255.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.00 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ranger Energy Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ranger Energy Services

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,064 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 455.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 45,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Featured Stories

