Consolidated Planning Corp Sells 8,647 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Consolidated Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 75.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,768 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 8,647 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price target (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.70.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $1.89 on Friday, reaching $168.29. The company had a trading volume of 109,309,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,050,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.61. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $536.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

