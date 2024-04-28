Darrow Company Inc. Sells 472 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Darrow Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Darrow Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $510.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $437.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $514.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $481.66. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $405.54 and a one year high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.