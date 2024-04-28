Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Raised by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 18.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 73.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 39.9% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 1,370 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.2% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.29. The stock had a trading volume of 109,309,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,050,800. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.04 and a 200 day moving average of $207.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Edward Jones lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.70.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

