White Pine Capital LLC Acquires 424 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 6.6% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.7% in the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 13.1% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 32.1% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.8% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.64.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $246.58. 2,710,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,897. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.16. The firm has a market cap of $182.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $259.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,565 shares of company stock valued at $26,641,364. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

