Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 198,993 Shares

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 198,993 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $1,398,920.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,632,108 shares in the company, valued at $39,593,719.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 20,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 37,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $261,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 24,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $165,360.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 279,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $1,816,290.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $68,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 32,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $220,350.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 155,829 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,081,453.26.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 93,800 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $646,282.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 60,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $389,400.00.

Tile Shop Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TTSH opened at $7.03 on Friday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.91 million, a P/E ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30.

Institutional Trading of Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.46 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.64%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tile Shop during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

