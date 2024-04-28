Dohj LLC Sells 1,678 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dohj LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 90.0% in the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the third quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 49,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.28.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.96. The company had a trading volume of 27,289,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,002,832. The stock has a market cap of $466.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.64. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.