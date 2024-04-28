Delta Investment Management LLC Has $6.81 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.7% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $380,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $510.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $437.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $405.54 and a 1-year high of $527.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $514.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.66.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

