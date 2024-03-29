GenTrust LLC Has $649,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

GenTrust LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 56,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.64. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $35.74.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

