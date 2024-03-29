BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.370-6.110 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$7.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.4 billion. BRP also updated its FY25 guidance to CAD7.25-8.25 EPS.

BRP Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $67.10 on Friday. BRP has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

BRP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.1545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. BRP’s payout ratio is 6.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DOOO. UBS Group downgraded BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BRP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of BRP in the first quarter worth $52,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of BRP in the first quarter worth $69,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of BRP in the second quarter worth $94,000.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

