Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02, reports. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion.

Alfa Laval Corporate Trading Up 2.8 %

ALFVY opened at $43.28 on Friday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $43.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.12.

Get Alfa Laval Corporate alerts:

Alfa Laval Corporate Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $0.7098 dividend. This is an increase from Alfa Laval Corporate’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Alfa Laval Corporate’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.