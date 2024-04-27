Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03, reports. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

KOF opened at $99.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.97. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $104.38.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KOF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KOF

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola FEMSA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.