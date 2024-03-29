Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) were down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $8.12. Approximately 293,268 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,169,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

Airship AI Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airship AI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in Airship AI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,655,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Airship AI during the third quarter valued at $9,262,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Airship AI in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Airship AI by 1,393.4% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 735,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 686,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in Airship AI by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 500,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 350,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

About Airship AI

Airship AI Holdings, Inc provides AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company offers Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost foe high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

