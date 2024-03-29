Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Franklin Universal Trust were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 346,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 127,982 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 4.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 243,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the period.

Shares of FT opened at $6.64 on Friday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average is $6.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

