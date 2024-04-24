Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65-3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion. Texas Instruments also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.050-1.250 EPS.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock traded up $10.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.64. 9,348,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,602,647. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.90. The company has a market cap of $159.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $181.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.