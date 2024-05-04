ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ IMOS opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.48. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.95.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.
