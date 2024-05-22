Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives $112.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.33.
WTFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ WTFC opened at $100.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $105.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.87.
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.47. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $604.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.61%.
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
