Brokerages Set MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Target Price at $443.86

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $444.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total transaction of $379,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 522,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,256,018.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total transaction of $2,249,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,148,784 shares in the company, valued at $430,736,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total value of $379,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 522,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,256,018.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 298.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after buying an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in MongoDB by 9.7% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in MongoDB by 1,196.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,961 shares during the period. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $365.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $358.39 and its 200 day moving average is $393.02. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $267.68 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. On average, research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

