Analysts Set Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target at $164.65

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.65.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $107.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.04 and a 200-day moving average of $126.91. Illumina has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $213.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,245,041 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,505,409,000 after buying an additional 66,528 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,878,495 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $957,762,000 after purchasing an additional 302,222 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Illumina by 8.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,736,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $787,725,000 after purchasing an additional 460,649 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.6% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,126,614 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $703,782,000 after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,007,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $550,212,000 after purchasing an additional 208,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

