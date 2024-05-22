The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives C$89.23 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$89.05.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$83.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$77.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$79.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$81.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$137.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$73.98 and a 52 week high of C$87.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 23.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8263052 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.45%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.