The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives C$89.23 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$89.05.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$83.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.4 %
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 23.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8263052 EPS for the current year.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.45%.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
