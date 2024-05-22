Analysts Set Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target at $150.05

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.05.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $114.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $161.04.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

