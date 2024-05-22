Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Receives $307.93 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $307.93.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $4,822,904. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $493,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 136.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after buying an additional 12,424 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.7% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $270.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $252.11 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.67. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

