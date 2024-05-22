MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.78.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.25 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in MorphoSys by 8,577.2% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 144,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 142,382 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in MorphoSys by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,241,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in MorphoSys by 130.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 18,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOR opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.60.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($1.73). The business had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.99 million. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 694.31% and a negative net margin of 226.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that MorphoSys will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients suffering from various cancers in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company's product pipeline includes Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 trials to treat myelofibrosis and thrombocythemia; Tulmimetostat, a product candidate in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of solid tumors and lymphomas; Felzartamab, an antibody directed against CD38 for renal autoimmune diseases and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Ianalumab, a candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials for Sjögren's disease, lupus nephritis, and other autoimmune diseases; Abelacimab that is in Phase 3 trials for venous thromboembolism prevention and cancer-associated thrombosis; Setrusumab, which is in Phase 2/3 trials for osteogenesis imperfecta; and Bimagrumab, a product candidate in Phase 2b trials for adult obesity.

