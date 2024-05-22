MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.78.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.25 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.
View Our Latest Research Report on MorphoSys
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MorphoSys
MorphoSys Price Performance
Shares of MOR opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.60.
MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($1.73). The business had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.99 million. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 694.31% and a negative net margin of 226.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that MorphoSys will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.
About MorphoSys
MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients suffering from various cancers in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company's product pipeline includes Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 trials to treat myelofibrosis and thrombocythemia; Tulmimetostat, a product candidate in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of solid tumors and lymphomas; Felzartamab, an antibody directed against CD38 for renal autoimmune diseases and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Ianalumab, a candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials for Sjögren's disease, lupus nephritis, and other autoimmune diseases; Abelacimab that is in Phase 3 trials for venous thromboembolism prevention and cancer-associated thrombosis; Setrusumab, which is in Phase 2/3 trials for osteogenesis imperfecta; and Bimagrumab, a product candidate in Phase 2b trials for adult obesity.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MorphoSys
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- AutoZone Pulling Back Into the Buy Zone
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- How to Invest in NASDAQ: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks; Analysts Raise Targets
Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.