Analysts Set Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Target Price at $26.71

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $151,911.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,992.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Avantor by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Avantor by 565.5% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 203,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVTR opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 63.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avantor has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $23.24.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

