Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives $19.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 613.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 631,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after buying an additional 543,111 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 445.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 548,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 448,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,928,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,664,000 after purchasing an additional 134,292 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,253,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,481,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $264.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.36.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

