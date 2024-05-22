Analysts Set Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) PT at $43.00

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.83.

Several research firms have commented on GLBE. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $30.04 on Friday. Global-E Online has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average is $35.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.55 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Global-E Online will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Global-E Online during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Global-E Online in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,991,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Global-E Online in the third quarter worth $175,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 21.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Global-E Online in the third quarter valued at $892,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

